NDC And It’s Social Interventions

Social Intervention doesn't come just like that. A social problem must trigger social intervention. A social problem is a problem that everyone talks about. In effect, if an individual talks about a particular problem that is not a social problem and therefore it remains as a problem at an individual level. It becomes social problem if it affects everyone and the community talks about it. As a result, it is the cropping out of social problems that calls for social intervention.

For you to understand social intervention then there's the need to identify social problems first before thinking of how to solve or resolve the problems. Identified strategies to lessen the burden of the society is what we referred to us social interventions.

This post is to educate social commentators about the meaning of Social Intervention. This will further let them know that when it comes to social interventions NDC is number ONE as a social democratic party.

Let's take a look at some of the social interventions of the NDC government.

1. Provision of water : Major cities don't complain of terrible water shortage because of the efforts of the NDC government. NPP while in office between 2001 and 2008 failed to provide water in Nana Addo’s hometown - Kyebi.

2. The establishment of Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

3. Supply of electricity to urban and rural communities by the NDC government. NDC government in Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency connected 22 communities to the national grid. Npp has not connected a single community to the national grid. NDC 's supply of electricity to urban and rural areas is national in character. Our party, the NDC expanded electricity to Northern parts of Ghana - hitherto ignored by ruling elites since 1957.

4. The building of schools to educate the masses at a progressive rate. For NDC started the building of 200 Community Day SHS and they are in various stages of completion.

5. NDC government passed the Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GET Fund) that is today educating millions of Ghanaians.

6. The NDC government passed the value added tax (VATR of 10%) to secure government revenue base, which today funds most government public expenditure.

7. NDC made sure that every district had at least two senior secondary schools. That is a social intervention aimed at educating the masses to eliminate ignorance in our society.

8. The NDC government introduced the policy of allowing the establishment of private tertiary institutions, including Universities, to supplement the public sector Universities. Implemented the policy of one region, one Polytechnic.

9. In the field of the housing sector, the NDC government wasn't left out. In housing sector, the sprawling housing estates at Adenta, Sakumono, Lashibi, and on the Spintex Road all in Accra and the SSNIT Estates all over the country were constructed during the era of former president Jerry John Rawlings. Mahama continued with the housing policy.

10. The creation of District Assemblies’ Common Fund, the GetFund, the Road Fund, the EDIF and the Energy Fund.

11. NDC significantly, efficiently and efficiently expanded the NHIS.

12. Initiating and implementing progressively free SHS.

13. Free School Uniforms

14. Free School sandals

15. Free textbooks

16. Free cocoa fertilizer and Free cocoa seedlings.

17. Payment of premium to cocoa farmers while increasing producer price of cocoa.

18.Ayalolo metro buses and Rejuvenation of State Transport Corporation

19. Provision of funds to SMEs.

20. NDC government built hospitals, polyclinics and CHPS compounds across the length and breadth of the country. The Ridge hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Bank of Ghana hospital, the Maritime Hospital, the Dodowa District Hospital, the Upper West Regional Hospital, the expansion of both the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Bolgatanga Hospital as well as dozens of Polyclinics and CHPS Compounds are classic examples of what the NDC did in Government with the view to relieve the sufferings of Ghanaians.

21. NDC government established NADMO

22. NDC government distributed laptops to basic schools and University students.

23. Established Non Formal Education Division

24. Ghana Social Opportunity Project(GSOP) Labour Intensive.

25. NDC government eliminated Schools under trees.

Anass Hamza Assadullah

NDC youth activist

Nalerigu /Gambaga constituency

0242132077 /0208561931