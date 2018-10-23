Driver Convicted For Carjacking

The Winneba District Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Ohenebaa-Kuffour has remanded a 32-year-old driver in prison custody for car-snatching.

The plea of David Ntsiful, alias Kwoa Afful, who lives in Gomoa Obuasi near Agona Swedru was not taken, and he is to re-appear before the court on November 6, 2018.

Narrating the facts of the case in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Mr. Oppong Agyekum, the Crime Officer of the Winneba District Police Command said the complainant, Evans Ato Asafua Jackson, is also a driver who lives in Winneba.

ASP Agyekum said on September 26, 2018 at about 10.30pm, the complainant came to the Winneba Police Station with multiple wounds on his body and reported that he had been robbed of his red and yellow Hyundai 110 taxi cab, with registration number GX 3117-18.

According to ASP Agyekum, the complainant stated that while he was in the said taxi cab at Winneba Junction, the accused person approached him and solicited his service to drive him to Osubonpayin, a community in Effutu Municipality, which he agreed to do.

He said on reaching a section of the road in-between Ateitu and Osubonpayin, the accused person gave GH¢ 20.00 to the complainant and told him that he will alight there.

He said that in the process of giving him his change of GH¢ 5.00 to the accused person, he suddenly pulled out a sharp knife, put it against his neck and ordered him to get out of the taxi.

The Crime officer said in an attempt to resist, a scuffle ensued, with the accused blowing powered pepper into the complainant’s eyes and pushing him out of the taxi and speeding off.

He said fortunately, a colleague taxi driver arrived at the scene to help him.

According ASP Agyekum , on October 3, Police acting upon a tip-off, arrested the accused person at New Edubiase in Ashanti Region, in an attempt to change the colour of the taxi.

The accused person admitted the offence in his caution statement, and said he was also a driver, and added that he decided to change the colour of the taxi for his personal use.