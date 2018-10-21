Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange: Traffic Diverted Again

The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) will from today, Sunday, October 21, 2018, commence the second phase of its road diversion around the Tema Motorway Roundabout to pave way for the continuation of construction works on the interchange.

The diversion will affect roads linking Akosombo to Accra and Tema.

The Authority said alternative routes have been made available during this period to make vehicular movement less stressful.

In an interview with Citi News, Project Coordinator at Ghana Highway Authority, Seth Agyemang Baah, urged motorists to obey road signs as they drive towards the motorway roundabout.

“Traffic that will be moving to Accra or Tema will no more be using the roads close to the roundabout so the pedestrians should also use the designated Zebra crossing points for their own safety.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has promised to ensure that the road diversion works smoothly.

The Motorway expansion project

The project is being financed at a cost of $57 million by the Japanese government through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to address the perennial traffic congestion within the enclave.

The project, which is under the West African Corridor Development Growth Ring (WAGRIC) Master Plan implementation, is being executed by Messrs Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture (SDJV), with CTI Engineering International Co. Ltd as consultants.

Below is a statement from the GHA

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS FOR TEMA ROUNDABOUT INTERCHANGE PROJECT

–PHASE TWO

The Ghana Highway Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Roads and Highways wishes to inform the general public that the phase two of diversion of traffic for the construction of the Interchange at the Tema Roundabout begins soon.

The Diversions will take effect on Sunday 21st October, 2018.

There is a new Diversion for Traffic coming from AKosombo to Tema Harbour Road andAkosombo to Accra.

The Traveling and the General Public are therefore advised to take note of the Diversion signage and respect the presence of Police Officers and Contractor's Flagmen who will be stationed at various strategic points to direct traffic.

We hope you bear with us as we undertake this entirely important national developmental agenda.

Issued by:

Chief Executive

Ghana Highway Authority