Two Gang Rape 17-Year Old Student

Accra Oct. 19, GNA - Two persons who took turns to rape a 17-year old girl at La, a suburb of Accra, have been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Central District Court.

Samuel Addai, a 17-year old student and Isaac Sowah Annang a 20- year old waiter, were said to have taken video shots of the sexual act with the victim.

Addai and Annang who have been jointly charged with rape have had their plea reserved.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Simon Terkpor prayed the court to give the Police the green light to send the accused persons mobile phones to the Police Cyber Crime Office to retrieve the rape incident allegedly recorded by them on their respective phones.

The court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah granted prosecution's submissions and adjourned the matter to October 24.

The case of prosecution is that, the complainant in the case is a 28-year old surveyor residing at Labone.

The victim is a student residing in the same vicinity with the complainant who is also her cousin. Addai and Annang who are friends also reside at La, a suburb in Accra.

Addai is a friend to the victim.

Prosecution said on September 25, this year, at about 1000 hours the victim visited Addai in his house at La Jokers and he offered her a drink in his room and the two began to chat.

While chatting, Prosecution said Addai requested for a hug from the victim but she refused, Addai then held the victim tightly, pushed her on to his bed and raped the victim.

According to prosecution whiles Addai was having sex with her, Annang entered the room and took video shots of the sexual act.

Unknown to the victim, Annang also took turns to have sex with her and Addai also took Video shots of Annang and the victim.

After the act, the victim begged the two accused persons to delete the videos but they refused.

On October 4, this year at about 0730 hours, the victim visited Addai for the second time with view of convincing him to delete the sex videos.

On reaching there, prosecution said Addai had sex with her on two occasions. Due to fear, the victim failed to report the matter to parents.

The victim however managed to report the incident to the complainant who lodged a complaint with the Police and a medical report was issued to the victim to seek medical care. The accused persons were however nabbed later by the Police.