We are on course to win the next elections, let’s keep pushing – Sinare assures

Vice Chairman aspirant Alhaji Said Sinare has assured the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to keep pushing hard to ensure one touch victory in the 2020 elections.

According to a Vice Chairman of the party, victory is smiling at the NDC , but there was the need to work extra hard to make victory a certainty.

Alhaji Sinare who is in the Eastern region interacting with delegates of the party and egging them to retain him to continue rendering loyal and committed service to make victory possible in the next elections.

The indefatigable National Vice Chairman aspirant, has visited New Juabeng North, New Juabeng South, Abuakwa South, Suhum, Ayensuano & Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituencies and many others.

His noted that when re elected, he was going to exert his energy into healing and uniting the party from the base, as well as activate the branches, constituencies and the regions to work assiduously to grab the crown ahead.

“We have no time , hence the dire need to elect capable and experienced comrades who have what it takes to win political power at all cost in 2020,” he said.

He charged party executives at all levels to be vigilant and stay focused towards pure and selfless dedication to the party, with the sole aim of winning election 2020.

Alhaji Sinare is contesting the Vice Chairman position with eight others including Sherry Aryitey, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, Sofo Azorka among others.

The National Delegates Congress of the NDC is scheduled to take place on 17-11-18, in Accra.

Source: Daniel Kaku