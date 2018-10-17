Adansehene Lauds Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine For Good Environmental Stewardship

Management of AGA Obuasi pose with elders of Adansi Traditional Council

The AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine been commended for the construction and operation of a world class water treatment facility since 2013. This facility treats water disposed from the mine’s activities before being discharged into the environment.

The AGA treated water meets all international standards of water purity and safety. The company is currently pursuing the option of using treated water from its plant for all internal purposes and possibly extending same to the Obuasi community.

This came to light when the Paramount Chief of the Adanse Traditional Area, led a team of chiefs of the area on a working visit of the mine to acquaint themselves with developments at the mine as it readies itself to resume production next year.

The plant cost the company an estimated amount of $33.7m and also comes with a monthly operational cost of GHc70, 641.

The team from the Mine, led by the Managing Director of AGA, Eric Asubonteng conducted the visitors around the mine to areas such as the Obuasi Deep Decline, Fridge Plant at George Carpendell Shaft, the rehabilitated Sanso Shaft area, and the Mine Waste Water Treatment plant.

Briefing them, Mr. Asubonteng indicated that the chiefs and people of Adansi remained critical stakeholders and therefore needed to be regularly updated on development at the mine.

He stressed the continued commitment of the mine to protect the environment in line with its cherished values of respect for the environment. This, he explained informed the rigour with which the company was managing its waste water treatment.

Mr. Asubonteng informed the delegation that its offices at the northern part of the mine has been offered to the state as part of their northern asset relinquishment program and discussions are underway with some tertiary institutions to set up a university college in Obuasi.

He appealed to the Adansihene to help facilitate the process of obtaining approvals for the asset relinquishment proposal.

For his part, the Adansihene expressed delight at the infrastructure of the mine, particularly the world class water treatment facility as it will restore cleanliness to the water bodies within the community.

The Adansihene was accompanied by the Adansihemaa Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Nana Kusi Anowuo, Adansiman Akyeamehene, and some members of the Adansi Traditional Council.

The AGA team included the Operations Manager, Mr. Fred Nsarko, and the Sustainability Manager, Nana Ampofo-Bekoe.