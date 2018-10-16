John Mahama Unveils NDC Victory 2020 Agenda

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama , has outlined his agenda for the party.

In a five-point proposal, the former President listed policies he will enforce to make the NDC stronger for the 2020 general elections.

"I will as flagbearer, create a platform for constant engagement and brainstorming among professionals and intellectuals within the party on policy and governance proposals to arrive at workable alternatives for implementation in government,'' he has proposed.

He has also promised to lead efforts to provide decent offices for the party in the various regions and constituencies.

John Mahama was optimistic of victory 2020 and believes with unity, they will surely win the 2020 race. He said, "I am committed to working hard to unify our members as well as strengthen the structures of our great party for victory in the 2020 elections."

The former President who is seeking the opportunity to lead the NDC in 2020 said, "I will support the compilation of a database of our party's human resources at the constituency and branch levels to enable us identify the capacity and qualification of NDC members.''

President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position

Mahama will be contesting for the NDC flagbearer position alongside twelve other members of the party. The primaries to elect the flagbearer will be held on December 7.

Check out Mahama's 5-point plan below

