Information Minister Urges State CEOs To Open Up

The Minister of Information Designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has called on heads of State Institutions and Agencies to open up and let government communication machinery assist them in propagating their good works and progress in office.

Oppong Nkrumah made the appeal when he addressed CEOs of State Agencies at the Managment Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) breakfast discussion which is aimed at discussing developmental Programs of the institute.

The Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) was established on 26th October, 1967 under a joint Ghana Government, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Project.

The minister designate believes the breakfast meeting will help bridge the communication gap between agencies and the government’s official communication team.

“Align your Communication Strategies with government’s information machinery so that we can coordinate and tell the citizens of this country the good work you are doing and the successes of the Akufo-Addo administration” he said.

Oppong-Nkrumah challenged them to work with the government crisis management protocol in the event they experience difficulties with stakeholders.

Many CEOs of state owned enterprises have overcome difficult circumstances inherited and posted stellar results but have unfortunately not been successful in churning out the gains made so far.

Among other objectives, the MDIP led meeting was aimed at exploring how to correct this trend and step up the proactive government information agenda.