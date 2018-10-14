Donation Inflows To Foundations Needs Laws

The People's Action Against Corruption, an anti-corruption coalition in Upper West Region, has called on the executive arm of government and legislators to consider ways of regulating donations made by cooperate bodies to Foundations.

The anti-graft civil society bodies comprised; Community Development Alliance (CDA-Ghana), NORSAAC and Rural Initiatives for Self-Empowerment (RISE-Ghana).

They expressed grave concern about the seemingly uncontrolled donations made to numerous foundations in Ghana without due accountability to the public.

Speaking to Journalists at a News conference at Wa, Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, the Coalition's Spokesperson, called on lawmakers to pass a law to control inflows of donations to the foundations which could be used as 'conduits for receiving corrupt monies'.

He noted that most of the companies donating to the foundations belonging to top politicians might be seeking to do businesses that were already operating by the politicians.

Clearly, he said, the ruling government had good intentions to fight corruption following the passage of Office of the Special Prosecutor's Act and commended President Akufo-Addo for initiating steps to fight corruption.

However, he said: 'It is still quite clear that the greatest impediment to the President's vision of Ghana Beyond Aid is corruption'.

The coalition called on the President to furnish the Office of the Special Prosecutor with the needed resources to facilitate its work of dealing with graft in the society.

'The euphoria that heralded the appointment of the Special Prosecutor coupled with the high public expectations from the President to fight corruption must not be allowed to evaporate into thin air,' Mr Kanton stated.

The independence of other anti-corruption agencies should not be sacrificed at the altar of political manipulations, he added.