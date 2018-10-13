Fix our Death threatening bridge – Residents of Akyem Oda demonstrate

Angry residents demonstrating

Some residents of Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region have jointly staged a demonstration to protest against bad roads in their area and a death threatening bridge.

The angry demonstrators, numbering about 200, threatened to boycott the upcoming elections should the government fail to construct their bridge.

According to some residents speaking to Agyapaonline.net, said they have called on appropriate quarters for assistance but have not received any positive response.

‘We have been neglected, just empty promises that the road and the bridge have been awarded and a contractor will commence work next week making ‘next week’ a cliché on the lips of authorities involved’they told Agyapaonline.net.

They lamented that the communities go through a lot of difficulties both in the rainy and dry seasons stressing that ‘no matter how clean and presentable you are before setting off on our road, and always putting your life in danger before getting over the bridge.