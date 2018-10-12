About 28 Communities In Tano North To Get Electricity

About 28 farming communities in the Tano North Municipality are to be connected to the National Electricity grid, Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said on Monday.

In the interim, she said, approval has been granted to hook 14 of the communities onto the national grid adding that by mid next year all the communities would be connected.

They include Campso, Asantesua, Domeabra, Agona, Tano Ano, Atonsu, Koope, Mamponteng, Adagyamami, Atudrobesa, Rubi Beposo, Nkurakai, Kobira and Asuade.

Mrs Prempeh, who is the Minister of Works and Housing, disclosed this when she presented specially designed uniforms to 200 Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) engaged under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Tano North Municipality at Duayaw-Nkwanta.

She affirmed her determination to ensure that all the communities in her constituency benefit from development projects.

The MP said currently she was constructing 20 boreholes so that people in deprived areas would access potable drinking water.

Mrs Prempeh said all the basic, secondary and tertiary education institutions in the Tano North Municipality have benefited from educational facilities constructed through her share of the MPs Common Fund.

They include classroom blocks, kitchen, sanitary facilities, dormitories, boreholes, computers and accessories, cement and roofing sheets.

In the area of health, the MP said clinics, Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compounds and health centres in the municipality have benefited from infrastructure, medical equipment's, television sets and hospital beds.

Mrs Prempeh said she has registered thousands of people under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) whilst several students in basic, secondary and tertiary institutions had been provided with scholarships.

Currently, the MP said, she is funding the construction of GH¢65,000.00 fire hydrants for the Duayaw-Nkwanta fire station.