Murder Of Saudi Journalist In Istanbul…What Is GJA Saying?

At the time of penning down my report on Tuesday, 9th October, 201 at my humble home at Nsawam, nothing has come out of the mouth of Ghana’s esteemed media organization, the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) concerning the sordid and wicked murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian journalist in the very consulate of his country in Instanbul, Turkey.

Mr. Khashoggi who reports said went to the consulate to secure some documents towards his marriage to his Turkish fiancé about two weeks ago has since not exited from the consulate and reports confirm he has paid dearly with his life for being a critic of the Saudi Crown Prince, Salman.

Mr. Khasgossi’s murder has come to raise high the temperature of a worldwide media persecution and killing of journalists which go to threaten the very fabric of democracy.

But our own Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has not stood tall to breathe hot air of condemnation of this murder from Ghana and I can’t think far why GJA which is affiliated to other global media fraternities has kept mute.

Many journalists have been murdered by unseen hands of their governments for being criticized by this journalist as part of their mandates to promote democracy and like the early Christians who propagated the truth of Jesus Christ, and were persecuted for it, so journalists are also being persecuted for telling the truth.

GJA must not wait until it meets a small section of the people of Ghana during its annual GJA Awards Night before chipping in any condemnation about Mr. Khashoggi’s murderin and that of the Bulgarian, Miss Marinova in a GJA presidential address that night which I believe will be constricted by the euphoria of who wins what in which category of prizes in journalism for the year.

The Akan adage that “etua wo yonko ho a, etua dua mu” come to play in GJA’s failure to seriously condemn Mr. Khasloggi’s murder which has created consternation among many world leaders including US President Donald Trump who is an ally of the Saudi Crown Prince.

Mr. Affail Money, the GJA President has a duty to the Association to lead Ghanaian journalists in mourning of the murdered Saudi journalist and perhaps open a book of condolences at the GJA offices and let the world know that our association is not only there to shower praises on a few journalist at Awards Night, but has a wider global responsibility to journalists who are in distress in their countries.

The GJA must not bask in the euphoria of press freedom as being experienced in Ghana to say that all is well in Ghana for the Ghanaian journalist.

Who knows tomorrow that a new King may emerged who will overthrow our democracy and use unseen hands to persecute and kill journalists in his time in an unbridled quest for power and absolute power.

Remember the late Tommy Thompson of the Free Press and all the journalist who died in various circumstances or who fled into exile under the reign of terror of His Jerryship’s PNDC days. Most of Ghanaian journalists are lucky to be alive today to reminiscence of the past dark days when the regime did not entertain criticism and dissent.

I can’t think far why the GJA has not even set a day to immortalize Tommy Thompson and all those who stood against tyranny in the PNDC days or name one of the awards to his name.

Let us therefore rise up and put on mourning cloth and red armbads and make a show of sorrow in solidarity of the Saudi journalist, Mr. Khashoggi’ who died in line of duty to help democracy and a sane world to thrive on.

Mr. Affail Money, I challenge you to this.