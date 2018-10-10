Alakple St. Joseph Quasi-Parish Celebrates First Anniversary

The Parish Priest, the Church Committee members and the faithful of the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Alakple in the Keta-Akatsi Diocese in the Volta Region, recently held a thanksgiving Mass to mark the first Anniversary of the elevation of the Church to a Quasi-Parish status.

The Church was elevated on October 2, 2017 by the Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, SVD, Bishop of Keta-Akatsi with the appointment of Rev. Fr. Mark Akpene Etsey as the first Parish Priest.

In a Sermon, Fr. Etsey exhorted the faithful to lead exemplary lives, place God at the centre of their lives, and pray for the growth of the Parish spiritually and physically.

The Catholic faith was planted in Alakple in 1930 after earlier attempts had failed. In 2004, the Church building was consecrated and dedicated by the Most Rev. Anthony Kwami Adanuty.

In 2013, Fr. Etsey was appointed the Priest- in-charge and on October 2, 2017, the Church became a Quasi-Parish with Fr. Etsey as the first Parish Priest. It has the Sacred Heart Church at Atito, and the Holy Cross Church at Salo as its Outstations