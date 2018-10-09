A Good Leader Neither Wastes Nor Despises The Humble Things Of His Life

A leader ought to be able to relate to the high as well as the low. He must also be able to do well in his high moments as well as his low moments. He learns from the humble experiences he goes through and triumphs in the end as an overcomer. A good leader does not waste the humble things God brings to him. He is not a waster and despiser of the humble things of his life.

By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh's daughter; Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season; ESTEEMING THE REPROACH OF CHRIST GREATER RICHES than the treasures in Egypt: for he had respect unto the recompense of the reward.

Hebrews 11:24-26

Moses knew the value of the reproach that he was experiencing. It was indeed a low moment but he believed that it would work out in him a greater blessing than all the riches of Egypt. Paul knew the value of the trials, reproaches and distressing situations he was experiencing in this life. He could see through it and beyond it. He knew that there was a great blessing hidden in the very thing that people despised him for.

And He has said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.” Most gladly, therefore, I will rather boast about my weaknesses, that the power of Christ may dwell in me.” Therefore I am well content with weaknesses, with insults, with distresses, with persecutions, with difficulties, for Christ's sake; for when I am weak, then I am strong.

2 Corinthians 12:9-10 (NASB)

People Who Despise Humble Things Love to Chase Fantasies

There is a verse that tells us that if a man has a humble piece of land right before him, and makes use of it, he will have more than enough food to eat. But if this man rather chases after what he imagines he can get from somewhere else, then he will be poor forever!

He who works his land will have abundant food, but the one who chases fantasies will have his fill of poverty.

Proverbs 28:19 (NIV)

For this man, the difference between abundance and poverty will be determined by whether he works on the piece of land he has, or whether he runs after fantasies and unreal goals. The piece of land here could be his humble profession, job, or property. He may own a shop or restaurant. He may be a teacher, doctor, or a photographer. Whatever the profession, he must make good use of it.

Unfortunately, many people waste their lives chasing fantasies. Fantasies are things that are not real; they are things that are not in your hands. If you have a bird in your hand, satisfy yourself with it. Don't put it down and go chasing after seven birds flying about in the sky.

Instead of concentrating on going to school, some people rather chase after visas to travel to Europe and America. I once knew a brilliant young man whom I personally encouraged to go to school, and even offered to pay his fees. But instead of going to school, he insisted that he would travel to America and make a lot of money there. For many years he sat around waiting for a visa to go to America. Ten years later, this young man who refused to go to school because he was waiting for a visa had graduated into an adult illiterate.

People are looking for something elsewhere, when there is something right before them. I know someone who became a millionaire just by taking photographs. He started out by taking photographs in my church, and became a millionaire.

There are things that are right before our eyes, yet we don't want them. We prefer something else. When God blesses you with something, use it! I have loved my humble church in Ghana for many years. I believe this is what God has given to me. I am not going to go around chasing after fantasies. Develop the ground that lies before you and God will bless you through it. I intend to till the ground that is before me and I know I will be blessed through it. But if I leave what is in my hands and go chasing after the wind, trying to become famous, I will have poverty enough!

Unfortunately, those whose minds do not have the latitude to comprehend the good that will come out of their present situations are continually discontent and fail to receive God's blessings through the humble things of their lives. They go out chasing fantasies and things that will not profit them. Instead of being content with what God has given them, they are constantly out and about following things which yield very little fruit. May you not be a leader who chases fantasies!

By Dag Heward-Mills