Asiedu Nketia told “Bloody Lies” Against Dua Agyeman

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is on a calculated mission to malign the Board Chair of the Ghana Audit Service, Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman.

The veteran journalist described as “a bloody lie” the many claims made by the NDC General Secretary at a news conference Tuesday, that Prof. Dua Agyeman was once banned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) following an alleged misconduct.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper made the statement Saturday, October 6, 2018, on news analysis programme Newsfile on the Joy News TV which was also broadcast on Joy FM.

