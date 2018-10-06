Don't Brand Politicians As Liars; Say NPP Lies

Former President John Dramani Mahama has debunked the notion among some members of the public that politicians are just group of people who always lie to win power.

He says that notion is wrong, as it is not all politicians who lie to win power. Mr Mahama however singled out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for having the penchant to lie to win power. Former President Mahama made this observation when he addressed delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Gushegu as part of his Northern Regional campaign tour.

Mr Mahama said "if because you want to win power you make lofty promises, what you do is to shake the confidence of the people in democratic governance. So today you hear people say I won't even vote again because politicians don't tell the truth".

"Don't say politicians don't tell the truth, but say NPP don't tell the truth", he added. Mr Mahama said “the NPP in 2016 promised to provide every district with a factory, provide every village with a dam, provide 1 million dollars to every constituency and provide jobs to the teeming unemployed youth among many other lofty promises”.

He noted that, after assuming power for nearly half of its four-year term, those promises are yet to be fulfilled, while Ghanaians continue to face hardships in their daily living.

Mr Mahama disclosed that unlike the NPP, the NDC only promises what it can do and mentioned fulfilled promises such as the Eastern Corridor road which has now been abandoned by the government, building hospitals and CHPS compounds and expanding educational infrastructure like the E-Block Community Day Schools, among many others.

He noted that building social and economic infrastructure such as the NDC did, is the surest way to transform any economy and promised to continue when the party wins power in the 2020 election. Mr Mahama is promising to work hard to reduce the high cost of living and provide jobs for the people when elected.

Listen to Mr. Mahama in the audio attached:

