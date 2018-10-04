NADeF Commended For Infrastructure Development

Mr Dominic Abugri, the Assistant Headmaster of Gyamfi Kumanini Senior High School (SHS), has commended Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation NADeF for its tremendous support towards the growth and development of the School.

The Headmaster said NADeF's tremendous support towards the improvement of physical infrastructure has enhanced effective teaching and learning and greatly helped improve academic performance of students.

NADeF was established by the Ahafo Mine of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) in 2008 as a tool to execute the company's corporate social responsibility programme in its 10 mine-take communities.

The multi-national mining company donates US$1 on every ounce of gold it produces and one per cent of its annual pre-tax profit to the Foundation.

So far it has accumulated GH¢60.8 million towards sustainable development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region during a field visit organised by NADeF for selected journalists, Mr Abugri said the Foundation has also assisted the School with 50-seater bus, girls' dormitory and a mechanised borehole.

It has also provided scholarships for 80 brilliant but needy students as well as supplied the School with jerseys and other sporting kits to improve on sporting activities, he added.

Mrs Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, the Executive Secretary of NADeF, said the Foundation has constructed more than 110 infrastructure projects - classroom blocks, teachers and nurses quarters, health centres and other social facilities such as mechanized boreholes in the Mine's catchment area.

She appealed to the beneficiary communities to adopt the culture of maintenance for the projects to last longer.