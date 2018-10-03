CVM commends government for flagship programs implementation

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) a pro NPP pressure group has commended President Akufo-Addo's government for the implementation of its major campaign promises.

According to CVM, the introduction of the Free SHS is to cure illiteracy and ignorance and also the Planting for Food and Jobs programme is to cure hunger.

In 2017, the NPP government started the implementation of its flagship campaign programmes and majority of Ghanaians have embraced it.

In a statement signed by the group's Founder and President, Razak Kojo Opoku and copied to the media indicated that the world has commended President Akufo-Addo for these flagship policies and added that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme would cure hunger.

Below is the full statement

Free SHS Cure to Illiteracy, and Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Cure to hunger - CVM

President Akufo-Addo and NPP Government knowing very well that the Free SHS doesn't cure hunger came up with the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme to run concurrently with the Free SHS aimed at addressing hunger as well as achieving Food Security for the State.

Illiteracy leads to ignorance and the end results of ignorance is poverty. Illiteracy affects all areas of life.

In order to have a literate and an educated Ghanaian society with no one left behind, President Akufo-Addo has been implementing a globally applauded policy of the Free SHS to liberate Ghanaians from illiteracy and the bondage of ignorance.

Illiteracy, an uneducated society and ignorance are the worst forms of slavery. Illiteracy in all aspects is worst than hunger for food.

The Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ) has become the most lucrative avenue to modernize agriculture and make it a readily available source of employment, revenue generation and wealth creation for majority of Ghanaians.

In 2017 alone, Planting for Food and Jobs created over 745, 000 direct and indirect jobs and hopefully by the end of 2018, this employment figure will quadruple.

For instance, in the Upper West Region alone 230,000 acres of land have been cultivated for the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme(PFJ) this year.

Free SHS doesn't cure hunger but most importantly it cures illiteracy and ignorance.

Planting for Food and Jobs is the top-notch policy introduced by President Akufo-Addo and NPP Government to cure hunger and achieve Food Security for the country.

Henceforth, it is only 'unlearned and uncivilized' brains that will think that NPP Government is using Free SHS to cure hunger.

The Planting for Food and Jobs is the top-notch policy to deal with hunger.

Signed!

Razak Kojo Opoku

CVM Founder and President

Source: Daniel Kaku