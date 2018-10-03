Yam Festival Marked At Oyibi

Nii Boye Okanshan VI, Chief of Oyibi, has called on parents to accept the Government's Senior High School double track flagship programme.

He said the benefits of the policy would in the long run benefit all segments of society.

Nii Okanshan made the call at the celebration of this year's Yam Festival at Oyibi in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region.

He said the policy was the way out to take children off the streets and eventually admitted them into universities.

'Free SHS is here to stay and should not be an issue for debate,' he said, adding that the issue to be discussed should rather be how to increase facilities and improve quality.

Nii Okanshan said Ghana had experienced free education in the three Northern Regions for six decades and the outcome had been positive, with virtually all the educated older Northerners benefitting from it.

'Some say let us wait and build more facilities. Turn it around and they mean let other people's offspring not go to school till you have the space for them,' he said, adding that, the double track system was the answer to the infrastructure constraint''.

Nii Okanshan said quality of education at all levels hinged on teachers commitment, supervision and management and not because there were two tracks.

He described this year's festival as peaceful and appealed to the government t to provide the community with a senior-high school as well as market.