Agogo SHS Water And Power Cut: Female Students Threaten Another Demo

Angry female students of Agogo State College in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region have said they have not regretted destroying school properties due to acute water shortage and unavailability of power supply in the school.

According to the arrested students, they want to get good grades at the end of their academic in order to secure a better future so they are not going to rest until their concerns are heard and addressed accordingly.

37 suspected students of the Agogo State College in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti region were arrested and granted self recognizance bail by police following students rioting.

The number, including 33 females and 4 males, according to the police, are suspected leaders of the protest which took place at the school late Sunday against the acute water shortage and the unavailability of power supply in the school.

The protest resulted in the damage to school properties, including furniture, air conditioners at the school’s ICT Lab and the school bus.

Speaking to otecfmghana.com on Tuesday, September 2, 2018, on condition of anonymity, one of the female students who were granted self recognizance bail said the protest was in the right direction.

“Many efforts to get the authorities to address our concerns proved futile so we had no option than to protest for our rights, House Master and House Mistress have light why don’t we have same to learn, we shall continue the protest if they fail to address the issues” she angrily said.

“They (school authorities) think we are kids and cannot take good decisions for ourselves, they are lying. When we go back and the situation is the same, ‘they will clap for us’, we will do worse than what we did. We have had enough of their greediness and hypocrisy, it’s time we teach them good lessons for them to think about our welfare and future,” another female student added.

Meanwhile, Authorities of the school say the students will each be made to pay for the items destroyed during the protest.