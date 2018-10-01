Two Armed Robbers Killed

The Tema Police Command, this dawn, shot two notorious armed robbers dead for engaging them in a shootout.

They also arrested two of their accomplices in a raid in the metropolis.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Police Regional Public Relations Officer said they received information that he UT Logistics Bonded warehouse located in near the VALCo roundabout had been besieged by armed robbers.

DSP Darkwah said a police team was dispatched to the scene, where the robbers numbering about 10, engaged them in a gun battle.

In the process, two of the alleged robbers were wounded and two others, Yaw Lagekpo, 47 years and 45-years-old Boking Godwin, were arrested while the rest managed to escape.

He indicated that the two wounded robbers were rushed to the Police Hospital where they were pronounced dead and that bodies were being kept at the hospital's morgue awaiting autopsy.

The two arrested, he stated, were in Police custody assisting with investigations.

DSP Darkwah stated that two security guards stationed at the warehouse who were tied up by the robbers were rescued by the Police.