Rawlings In Good Health

The office of the former president Jerry John Rawlings has dismissed reports that he is sick and on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

His Communication Director, Kobina Andoh Amoako, assured the general public that he “is in his usual state of good health and is able to meet the demands of his daily routine activities.”

In a statement Wednesday, his he explained that Mr Rawlings “was not rushed to the hospital as erroneously published in a newspaper on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.”

The statement added that although Mr Rawlings’ official Facebook page reported that he has been admitted to the KBTH, it was only “a precautionary measure”.

Mr Rawlings was admitted to the Cardiothoracic Unit of the KBTH a week ago as a precautionary measure to manage a low blood count condition.

Although there was no report of the diagnosis at the time he was admitted, his office said, “the primary cause has since been detected and managed.”

According to Mr Amoako, the medical team who managed him have not recommended any further treatment outside the shores of Ghana.

He stressed that Mr Rawlings “has no immediate plans of seeking medical treatment outside the country.”

Mr Andoh Amoako expressed the former president’s gratitude to all well-wishers who have called or sent messages of concern.

“He is also thankful to doctors and nurses at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for their care during his stay at the hospital,” he said.

