‘Aboboyaa’ Edging Out Taxi Business

Some taxi drivers in Kumasi are accusing tricycle operators of steadily taking them out of business.

According to the drivers, this worrying development has adversely affected them as patronage of their service by traders has shifted to the tricycles popularly known as "Aboboyaa".

The Kumasi taxi drivers who were speaking in an interview with Otec FM said the safety of passengers is questionable because most of the riders are reckless and since the tricycle has no covering it exposes the traders to a lot of risks.

"The aboboyaa riders are so reckless, we always advise them but they do not heed to it; because most of their vehicles are not registered it becomes difficult to trace them when they hit and run", according to a driver.

On the contrary, passengers especially traders stated they prefer "Aboboyaa" to taxi benefits. Notable among the advantages they explained include; the comparatively low fare, the ability of riders to swerve traffic as well as ability to alight them at their particular destinations.

However, a few expressed opposing views saying, they find the taxis much more secured, the reason they still board the taxis.

"I for one, regardless of the comparatively low fare, I still would not go for the tricycle because my safety is not guaranteed" a trader stressed.

Meanwhile, the taxi drivers are calling on authorities to ensure riders are licensed and the tricycles duly registered before allowing them ply the roads.