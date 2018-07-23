Fire Service Trains Wardens Of Hotels

The Ghana National Fire Service has begun training fire wardens for hotels in Accra.

According to the Service, this is part of their mandate by law.

The wardens, who are staff of the various hotels volunteer to undergo these training to act as first aid fire and rescue respondents in case of a fire outbreak in their institutions. The training also is to ensure a safe environment and business continuity.

Some of the content of the training include; Communication and fire drills, fire service evacuation procedures, Rescue by ordinary procedures, Fire safety procedures and firefighting.

Recent beneficiaries of the training program, Accra City Hotel, had 24 of its staff pass through the training program.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Commander in charge of the Ministry Fire Station, DO2 Naomi Ofori Adubea, called on the graduates to do well to implement all that they had learnt from the training program.

'…Knowledge is power only where it empowers the individual to live a more and meaningful life to become an agent of change and transformation. So as they have been taken through this course, I will urge them also to go and perform all that they have learnt.”

She further called on the general public to support the service to enable them continue with the training and education.

“Ghana National Fire service has a lot to offer the nation through education, but you would bear with me that education is expensive. I want to appeal to other stakeholders to assist us so we can educate more because our work is more of education even than the practicals. The main aim is to prevent and manage undesired fires according to the Act, Act 537. What do we do to prevent fires? We educate the public so that the emergency situations will not even occur before we fight them.”

Human Resource Manager of the Accra City Hotel, Emelia Narh, on behalf of the management expressed gratitude to the Ghana National Fire Service and indicated that they were hopeful that the training will go a long way to prevent fire outbreaks in their outfit.