Experts Call For More Investments In Renewable Energy

Ghana’s power industry is fraught with many challenges such as high cost of gas, operation and maintenance difficulties resulting in huge debt.

Based on this backdrop, it is time government changes the status quo and encourage investments in renewable energy sources such solar power.

This is a proposal by Dr. Kwadwo Tutu, an expert in solar energy at the University of Ghana at a study validation workshop by the United Nations University-Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA) with funding from Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC).

The event was to validate a research carried out and inform development of appropriate sustainable policy interventions.

The research jointly conducted by. Kwadwo Tutu and Dr. David Twerefo was dubbed: The Potential of Solar Energy in Ghana: Stakeholder Uptake and Business Case as Alternative Energy Source.

Explaining the findings of their research, Dr. Kwadwo Tutu stressed the need for government to develop its renewable energy potentials to support the national grid.

He noted that, government through its agencies such as the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Commission must develop proactive fiscal, regulatory and financial stimuli in collaboration with private sector to ensure a smooth take off.

Dr. Tutu revealed that, many consumers are willing to pay more for solar energy due to its reliability.

However, he said due to the cost of solar power, they are left with no other choice than to stick to the national grid.

On the way forward, Dr. Tutu called for a major policy initiatives must be developed and leveraged upon to drive interest and encourage investment.