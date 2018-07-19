Akufo-Addo Government Has Achieved Nothing Significant

National Secretary for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Mr. Murtala Mohammed, has emphatically stated that the Nana Addo led administration has achieved nothing significantly since assuming power if you look at the number of promises they made.

According to the PPP National Secretary, the current NPP administration has not done enough to improve the economy of the country. He blasted the NPP’s Government for failed promises and predicts that things may get worse if Government does not invest in infrastructure.

Mr. Murtala Mohammed in an interview on Class FM observed that if you are going to do a comparison between the former Government and the current one, you can comfortably say they are doing well as per the figures. He maintains the NPP has been able to reduce inflation from sixteen to about eleven and that is commendable.

He however emphasized that the NPP campaigned on a change agenda and for that in the significant sense nothing has change.

“The point is they (NPP) campaigned on a change agenda. For that significantly nothing has changed and that is the point we sought to make with our review”, Mr. Murtala said.

In his opinion, comparing this government to that of the Mahama led administration is an exercise in mediocrity or an admission of failure.

Mr. Murtala also shared his disappointment in the Government for failing to implement some of their flagship programs like the one district one factory program. As well as the one village one dam program.

Not only that, Mr. Murtala insists that when you add that and other things that the NPP has been able to achieve, you can easily say the current Government is doing well.

Despite that, Mr. Murtala stated that when you take the one district one factory for instance, up to now we cannot boast of two or three factories that this Government has finished. The few ones they can talk about too are not working at full speed so it is nothing to write home about.

They are therefore urging the Government to go ahead and complete such project because they think they are good initiatives. They also want Government to do all that they can to solve the implementation gap so that we can start some production in the country. They believe if that is done and the country invests in infrastructure, it will help stabilize the cedi.