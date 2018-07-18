Penplusbytes Celebrates 17years Of Deploying Tech For Effective Governance In Africa - CEO Message

On 18th July 2001, the founding members of Penplusbytes birthed their dream into reality. It started off as a media training institute mandated to raise a new crop of journalists well versed in the use of ICTs to enhance their work. Indeed, this initiative was a success and an evolving one for that matter.

Several years on, the reality of PENPLUSBYTES ( www.penplusbytes.org ) has been to deliver innovative and user friendly tech solutions to pertinent issues in the governance, extractives and new media space. The organisation has made in-roads into empowering citizens to demand better health delivery and has become a force to reckon with in using technology to enhance the work of citizens and civil society in the fight against corruption.

17 years of continuous use of tech and innovations is indeed no mean feat and worthy of celebrating. We couldn’t have made this milestone without the efforts of our board, management and staff whose contributions have surged the organisation forward in its strategic direction.

This New Year marks a moment for positive reflection and we are indeed grateful for an opportunity to continually impact our society and country at large.

From our humble beginnings of solely training media persons in the use of ICT tools, we have evolved to deliver projects and consultancy in diverse areas which has challenged our standards and introduced us to a whole new world worthy of exploration. We are going deeper and better in this New Year and we do not intend to leave any one associated with our brand behind in the new drive towards excellence.

To our clients and stakeholders, we are poised to deliver more than before and would continue to prove ourselves worthy of our vision to be a leader in deploying technology for effective governance in Africa and beyond.

To our board, we are thankful for your continual support and insight, which has kept the organisation up and going till date.

To Team Penplusbytes, Ayekoo!!! Your sense of duty has made us who we are now. Let us continually strive on in one accord to make the Penplusbytes vision a reality.

Happy 17th Anniversary to us all!!!

Kwami Ahiabenu II, Executive Director, Penplusbytes