Investors Charged To Prepare Towards Climate Change

Chief Executive Officer of John A. Kufour Foundation, Professor Baffour Agyemah Duah, has advised Investors coming to Ghana to purchase Land to plan or prepare towards Climate change.

According to him, In Ghana, they charge the foundation to initiate programs to help preserve the biodiversity of the country.

"Biodiversity in simple terms means that, looking at our world it comprises many things, Human beings and of course the Forest, Animals, water bodies, there must be balance among them all the time. What is happening the past decades is that, Human beings are destroying the balance that the Great Lord has created for us", he stated.

He stated this in an interview with ModernGhana at a press conference held in conjunction with ABOG.

He further stated that, they have come up to a closing with the EPA that, when any Company wants to buy a piece of Land, to do Mining or build a Factory, the destruction that occurs must be replace some how.

Professor Baffour Agyemah Duah said there would be a programme, where they would educate the individuals and investors to practice afforestation because when the last tree dies the last man also dies.

"We have to organise programs which will educate investors that, even if they or we destroy something, we know how to replace or replenish it. We are working very closely with the EPA and ABOG to ensure that, these guidelines that have been developed are enforced".

The guidelines developed by EPA and ABOG have drawn the necessary structures for investors and individuals to focus on climate change.