Mido Returns Home With The Harmonious Chorale, A World Champion

With all the necessary technical and engineering support by MIDO Productions, the Harmonious Chorale, Ghana has been adjudged World Champions at the just ended World Choir Games.

The Choir has been awarded Champions specifically in the Open Repertoire category.

Hitherto, the Choir under the leadership of James V. Armaah, at same competition won 3 separate Awards.

MIDO Productions was represented by the CEO, Dominic Ansa-Asare, an astute musician and an American trained Sound Engineer.

Kudos to the choir and the sound engineer, MIDO, for the good job done.