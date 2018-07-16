Gov’t Building TVET Centres Nationwide – Minister

The Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah has reiterated the government's decision to relaunch the Technical Vocational Education and Training [TVET] for the country.

According to him, an action plan on revamping TVET had decided on at a conference in Koforidua is currently being implemented across all technical and vocational institutions in the country.

Professor Yankah revealed that government is also building two well-resourced technical-vocational institutions in each region.

“That is the point about our attempt to relaunch TVET to serve as a general policy. You may realize we did a whole conference in Koforidua where we came up with an action plan, and the action plan already is what Government has started in deciding to revitalize across the country, the vast number of technical and vocational institutions we have in the country.”

“And then also build across the ten regions of Ghana two state of the art technical and vocational institutions in each region. This is something that is ongoing at the moment.”

The minister of state also bemoaned the misconceptions about technical and vocational studies in the country.

He admitted that successive governments have failed in successive attempts to make the study of TVET attractive to students thus making universities the only medium for tertiary education.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, however, underscored the need to project the studies of technical and vocational oriented courses adding that its efficiency is a recipe for the development of most developing countries.

President Akufo Addo promises free TVET education

In March this year, President Akufo-Addo at the National Conference on Technical and Vocational Education, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, outlined the government's strategic policy on Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The President stressed that Government had decided to align and bring all public TVET institutions in the country under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Education.

He also revealed that Deputy Minister of Education, Barbara Ayisi, will directly responsible for technical and Vocational training institutions at the ministry.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also revealed his government would this year, 2018, extend the free Senior High School initiative to cover technical and vocational institutions in the country.

By: Jude Mensa Duncan/citinewsroom.com/ghana

