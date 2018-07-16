Metro Mass Driver Saves Passengers From Robbery Attack

A Metro Mass Transit bus driver displayed tenacious bravado during a armed robbery attack Saturday night.

Andrews Frimpong drove through a barricade mounted by the robbers on the Akyem-Asafo Amaase road in the Eastern Region.

The driver whose fan belt got torn managed to save some passengers onboard the bus before the gun wielding armed robbers broke in.

The bus conductor, Pascal Letsu in an interview on Adom News praised his driver for his bravery.

He explained that, the armed robbers had placed firewood and barrels on the road to prevent the bus from moving but the driver managed to drive through and led all passengers to a nearby bus.

Pascal Letsu said two of the passengers, a male and female who failed to get out of the bus were robbed.

He said they have lodged a formal complaint at the Asafo and Tafo Police station.

Meanwhile, Chief of Akyem Asafo, Barima Dakwanin II bemoaned the incessant robbery incidents in the area.

He noted that, police in the area are doing their best but their work is impeded due to lack of resources.

Barima Dakwanin II therefore appealed to government to resourced the police to provide adequate security for passengers and people in the area.