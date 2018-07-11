China Government Donates $302,311, Two Toyota Urvan Buses To Ghana's Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Government has donated a cheque for $302,311 in grant and two Toyota Urvan buses to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to support their operations and the maintenance of the office building.

Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said the grant was as a result of the Ghana's Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Shirly Ayorkor Botchwey) Minister's, official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently.

He said the two sides held official talks and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues and reached important consensus.

'The visit is of great significance for the two countries to enhance political mutual trust and consolidate traditional friendship, and promote in-depth development of China-Ghana relations,' he said

The Ambassador noted that to demonstrate the Chinese government's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, during that visit, the Chinese side decided to grant two million RMB in cash, (which is equivalent to US$302,311), to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.

Besides, he said, the Chinese Embassy in Ghana also decided to donate two mini buses to the Ministry saying, 'I believe that these donations will help the capacity building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana'.

Mr Shi said China had been Ghana's largest trading partner and main source of foreign investment for many years.

The Chinese side has implemented a dozen of major cooperation projects through grants and loans. Which had made important contributions to Ghana's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood.

The pragmatic cooperation between China and Ghana yielded fruitful results, and this cannot be accomplished without the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Shi said China and Ghana maintained close exchanges and cooperation between their two Foreign Ministries and announced that in September this year, the Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation would be held in Beijing, China and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo had confirmed to attend the Summit.

'The Chinese Embassy will work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana in preparation to ensure that President Akufo-Addo's trip to Ghana will surely usher in a brighter future. China will achieve substantive results. I believe that through the joint efforts of both sides, China and Ghana will surely usher in a brighter future,' he added.

Ms Botchwey, on her part, thanked the Government of China and the Chinese Embassy in Ghana for the gesture and said Ghana and China had long standing relations and the donation attested to that fact, adding, as government 'we recognise China/Ghana bilateral relations to the socio-economic development of Ghana's economy.'

'We are very grateful for your continued support, especially this one that will support the operations of the Ministry and the maintenance of the office building,' she added.

GNA

By Patience Gbeze, GNA