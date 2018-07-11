Atuntumerem Community Appeals For Social Amenities

Opinion Leaders at Atuntumerem in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region, have been asked to use their expertise to help to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants.

They should also endeavour to lead exemplary lives for the people to emulate.

Nana Appiah-Kubi, Krontihene of Atuntumerem in the Kotoku Traditional Area, expressed the sentiment at a meeting with Opinion Leaders on Monday at Atuntumerem.

The meeting which discussed lack of projects for the community was also used to address the falling standards of education in the town.

Nana Appiah-Kubi asked them to use their exuberant energy to work tirelessly to bring more social amenities to the community, since the area had not received any meaningful development for years.

He appealed to the district assembly and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to assist the town to improve upon the unhygienic sanitation, by constructing public toilet for the town.

The Krontihene said the Opinion Leaders priority was to liaise with the district office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to request for qualified teachers to help arrest the falling standards of education in the area.