Bontodiase School In Need Of Feeding Programme

The inclusion of the Bontodiase Presbyterian School on the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) would benefit 131 school-going children in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

Mrs. Emelia Mensah, Headteacher of the school, said when the GSFP was instituted, parents could take advantage of the Capitation Grant and the School Feeding Programme, to send their children to school.

She stressed that the request at the School's Management Committee (SMC) meeting at Bontodiase was because it was a deprived farming community.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) shortly after the meeting, Mrs. Mensah noted that parents in the area found it extremely difficult to send their children to school. 'This is because they cannot afford to give them pocket money, while other children do not eat before going to school', she explained.

According to her, the Presbyterian Basic School, had kindergarten one and two and also had primary one through to five, bringing the population of the Basic Department to 131.

She noted that the problems related to the falling standards of education were not only about teachers, but required the collaboration of stakeholders in education, to help address the feeding aspect to enhance teaching and learning.

She stated that the World Food Programme (WFP) had played tremendous role in providing direct feeding in some selected schools in the country, adding: 'Bontodiase Presbyterian Basic deserves implementing the programme'.