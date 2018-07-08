Consolidate The 2016 Electoral Gains--Danquah Institute Urges Newly Elected NPP National Executives

The New Patriotic Party, the most formidable and attractive political party in the country and the continent, and one of the finest in the world yesterday at Koforidua, voted to elect their National Officers who will run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The election was conducted within an atmosphere of peace, fairness and the absence of intimidation and violence. It was a beautiful spectacle to behold, and further shows the NPP as the pacesetters of democracy in the country.

Before the delegate conference, President Akufo-Addo charged the delegates to "maintain the gains of 2016" which was an admonishing to the delegates to elect leaders who are more competent, more capable and very hardworking who will consolidate the historic electoral gains of 2016. Leaders who are not only going to occupy positions, but to work assiduously to make the party stronger, more attractive, more formidable in order to help the party to win subsequent elections as well as help the government to deliver to the satisfaction of the citizenry.

This, the delegates did by electing leaders who are believed will work shoulder to shoulder and in unison to keep the party in power and help the government lead the country to the destination of prosperity, plenty and progress.

We applaud the delegates for electing leaders of merit and dedication and competence, and also commend all the victors for the confidence repose in them by the delegates and comfort the losers, especially Stephen Ntim who was unlucky for the fourth time for his gracious concession and his promise of continual loyalty to the party.

To the victors, this is not the time to be lords, but to lead; the time to consolidate the gains of the party beyond 2020. The NPP is the last hope for Ghana!

God bless Ghana!