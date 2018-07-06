Ghana Police And Lee Securities (UK) Ltd To Deepen Systems Integration To Fight Crime

Lee Securities (UK) Ltd is seeking to partner the Ghana Police Service to institute an integration of its existing systems and subsequently upgrade them to globally improved standards.

As part of the initiative, a four member team from Lee Securities (UK) Ltd paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to kick start discussions on the project.

Briefing the IGP on the systems, team leader and founder of Lee Securities global, Ezzard Lee said the company has assisted several organizations in Europe and Africa such as and MTN Nigeria Ltd, to build several improved platforms that brings about efficiency in the functioning of their systems.

Head of engineering of the company, Tim Den- Hertog told the IGP that, the company looks at the needs of every specific institutions and designs bespoke products that results in the provision of tailor made solutions for the entity. He further stated that, the company has taking keen interest in the activities of the Ghana Police Service due to the interest and desire of the current IGP to transform the service using modern I.T systems. Subsequently, it’s ready to cooperate with Service to develop globally improved systems that will curb crime or increase the rate of police responsiveness to the incidents of crime in Ghana.

Touting the achievements of the company, the country representative of Lee Securities Ltd in Ghana, who led the delegation Mr. Edward Kwasi Akuoko said the company has done a lot to improve businesses including MTN Nigeria Ltd. He further stated that the company shall also seek to help in building an emergency response system for our fire service, ambulance and health systems in general as it has done elsewhere.

On his part the IGP David Asante-Apeatu expressed readiness to cooperate with any institution that has best standards as far as security systems are concern to ensure that the Ghana Police Service attains global status in service delivery. He implored the company to consider targeting the private sector as well so that individuals and organizations can promptly relay crime information to the police to act when the need be.