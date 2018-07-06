Police Forwards Report On Double Salary To AG

Some Members of Parliament (MP) who served as ministers of state under the John Mahama government are due to face possible prosecution as the police have presented their report on the double salary saga to the Attorney General.

The MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Kwetey, MP for Wa Central Rashid Pelpuo among other minority legislators were investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly receiving double salaries as MPs and Ministers.

Citi News sources at the CID have confirmed that the findings of the investigations on nine of the embattled MPs have been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

A source at the police CID indicated that the findings by the CID are revealing and possible prosecution is expected.

Background

Some NDC MPs allegedly received double salaries while serving as both Members of Parliament and Ministers or Deputy Ministers.

25 of the MPs were initially asked to report to the police, but 18 of them were later asked to disregard that invitation.

The Police during its investigation interrogated a number of the accused MPs.

The Minority in Parliament had earlier denied the allegations against its members.

Per the dictates of public service, an official who occupies both positions is entitled to a single salary, usually equal to the level of a Minister of State.

-Citifmonline