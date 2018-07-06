Entreprise Group Commissions $40m Office Complex

Enterprise Group Ltd has unveiled its new $40 million ultra-modern Office Development Advantage Place in Accra.

Speaking at the event, the Group CEO of the Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo said, “Advantage Place represents the growth and development of the Entreprise Group, our journey and successes over the years.”

He said, “It is also a symbol of our sense of pride and belonging to the Ghanaian society and it is our belief that this architectural masterpiece will serve the needs of organisations looking for a modern office space and the right environment to conduct businesses in peace and tranquillity.”

According to Mr Gadzekpo, the 12 story office development will not only serve as a head office for the Enterprise Group but can become the home of forward-thinking organizations and companies.

On his part, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed the need for Ghanaian-owned businesses, especially insurance firms, to prioritise quality customer care over profit making.

“To fly among your peers is not always about the profits but also the quality customer relations. Put the customer first,” he stated.

The high-profile event also had the US Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross who expressed high hopes of massive capital investments to the country.

Entreprise Group is a financial services company which currently has five operating subsidiaries, namely, Enterprise Insurance, Entreprise Life, Entreprise Trustees, Entreprise Properties and Transitions.