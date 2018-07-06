NDC’s Kpessa Whyte Wants Okyenhene Arrested Over Amissah-Arthur

A former presidential staffer under the previous Mahama administration, Michael Kpessa-Whyte, does not understand why Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin is walking a free man.

The man, who later became National Service Director, says the prominent chief made comments to the effect that he (Okyenhene) was present when former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur died suddenly.

Kpessa-Whyte expected the police to arrest and question him.

Warped Analysis

“Elsewhere, the man who claimed to be a witness to the sudden death of the former Veep (Amissah-Arthur) would have been invited by the police to assist with investigations particularly when this man is a family member of a vicious sitting president and a political opponent of the late Veep,” Dr. Kpessa Whyte posted on Twitter, a social media platform on July 3, 2018.

Interestingly, Amissah-Arthur's wife, Matilda was said to be at the gym at the time her husband collapsed, but Kpessa Whyte did not call for her arrest as well.

Even President Akufo-Addo, who is not connected to the Okyenhene's comment, was not spared by Kpessa Whyte, who described him as a 'vicious' leader in an unprovoked fashion.

In fact, contributors to the tweet did not spare the NDC jingoist and tribalist extraordinaire who was rebuked for his comment.

None of the commentators supported his warped analysis.

Mills' Death

Interestingly, these same NDC elements, including Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, were in office when former President John Evans Atta Mills died mysteriously in broad daylight.

To date, nobody has been able to tell what caused the President's death because the Mahama-led NDC administration made sure his death became a taboo topic.

Dr. Kpessa Whyte was defeated twice in the NDC's primaries in the Shai Osudoku Constituency ahead of the 2016 general elections.

Unfortunately, the NDC parliamentary candidate William Ocloo died in a tragic car accident paving the way for electing another candidate.

The widow Linda Akwele Ocloo, who is currently the MP for the area, defeated Dr. Kpessa Whyte again in the second primaries.

The Okyenhene appears to be suffering persistent attacks from some NDC elements, who clearly use him as conduit to hurl insults at President Akufo-Addo.

Recently, an innocuous narration by Okyenhene over how former Vice President Amissah-Arthur might have died attracted a disrespectful reaction from former President Mahama's trusted aide, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe.

The Okyenhene, in a short video that has gone viral, appeared to be drumming home the point that the country's emergency health response policy was weak and had used the events surrounding the sudden death of late vice President as a case in point.

Pick-Up

However, the Okyenhene's narration of how a prominent person like the former Vice President was ferried to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra in pick-up whilst in distress apparently incensed Stan Dogbe who fired disrespectfully at the prominent chief in reaction.

He said “the Okyenhene should cease the recklessness of seeking cheap popularity by going public with events and seeking to share coloured stories.”

“Granted that he was sent to the hospital in someone’s vehicle, which gym in this country has a standby ambulance anyway?” Stan Dogbe quizzed.