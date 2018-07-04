NPA Boss Visits Asantehene

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised industry players in the petroleum sector to collaborate with each other in order to ensure effective product delivery and economic growth.

The Asantehene was speaking at his Palace in Manhyia when the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli, led a delegation made up of some members of the board, directors and management, to pay a courtesy call on him.

He said the important role the NPA in the economic development of the county cannot be overlooked, and therefore advised the Mr. Tampuli and his team to make sure regulations and certification are enforced for the greater good of all.

He said past explosions should serve as footnotes for the NPA to step up ongoing exercises that will lead to safety in the pumps.

Otumfuo added that the recent heavy rains in Angloga, a suburb in Kumasi, which led to the flooding of a petrol station, was one clear sign of why an efficient collaboration is needed by all the industry players.

He believes this will contribute to avoiding a repeat of a “similar” floods and fire which took many lives in Accra.

The Otumfuo assured the NPA of his willingness to offer counsel where necessary, to ensure they discharge their duties to the good of the country.

The Asantehene, who was flanked by two of his subjects, also used the opportunity to caution some players in the industry not to be solely motivated by profit, but the value of policies that impact positively on the whole society.

On his part, Mr Tampuli briefed the Asantehene on the current stakeholder engagements of the Cylinder Recirculation Model and the industry agitation by some operators, who have insisted the policy will collapse their business.

“Ghanaians will remain the fulcrum around which the policy revolves,” he assured the Asantehene.

He said his team will continue to engage operators who are unhappy with the CRM policy in discussions so the best policy is delivered to Ghanaians.