Amissah-Arthur Was A Fantastic Gentleman, Statesman

A former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku has described the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as a “fantastic gentleman and statesman with remarkable sense of love and kindness to all”.

Responding to a message from Citi Business News, Dr. Issahaku stated that, “The Late Vice-President Amissah-Arthur, diligently pursued the vision and object of the BoG with unreserved commitment and passion that would later inspire others who came after him, including myself”.

He recounted that “As Vice-President, he was never unavailable to respond positively to my call for guidance while I was Governor”.

Dr. Issahaku was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from April, 2016 to April, 2017.

A statement from the central bank in 2017 said Dr. Issahaku “contributed immensely to the success of the Bank of Ghana during his term of office, first as Deputy Governor from July 2013 to March, 2016 and as Governor from April, 2016 to April, 2017”.

He resigned on 1st April, 2017.

Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur's death

The former Vice President passed away during the early hours of today, Friday, June 29, 2018, after he reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

He was reportedly later rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died.

Many tributes have poured in since the story broke.

Former President John Mahama , who served with Amissah-Arthur, from 2012 to 2016, expressed shock upon hearing the story.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia , former president, Jerry John Rawlings among others have all eulogized the late Amissah-Arthur.

“The NDC is in a deep state of mourning as we express heartfelt condolences to the Widow, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the children, and family of the late former Vice President,” the NDC statement stated.