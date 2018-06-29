Blame NDC for Amissah Arthur death - NDC Man

The founder and president of the opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC's) Serial Callers Association of Western Region, Mr. William Gyima known as Abeiku Prestea has chided the leadership of the NDC party over the sudden death of the Ghana's former President, Mr. Amissah Arthur.

The former Vice President died at the 37 military hospital Friday, June 29, 2018, Morning after he reportedly collapsed at the Air Force base gym.

But commenting on the dismiss of the former President on Hope FM political morning show dubbed "Morning Dew", the NDC communicator expressed his displeasure over the death and described the news as surprising.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the former President's family members and also all members of NDC.

He, therefore, blamed his party's leadership over the dismiss of the former President, Mr. Arthur.

Asking why, the NDC communicator, said the former President died as a result of excessive thinking and disappointment.

He, revealed that the leadership of the party had neglected late Amissah Arthur since the party went to opposition.

According to him, the party has planned to select new person as a running mate if in case the former President John Mahama wins the upcoming presidential primaries.

He butressed his point for saying that the leadership of the party never included the late Amissah Arthur in the 'Unity Walks' and only gave the platforms to the former President of Ghana, Mr. John Mahama to market himself.

"Our leadership didn't try well at all for deliberately ignored Mr. Amissah Arthur from the Unity Walks and gave the platforms to Mr. John Mahama, and these things contributed to his death and I also blamed Mr. John Mahama for also neglecting Mr. Amissah", he explained.

He added, "how can somebody who was not sick passed on just like that, this is serious, late Amissah Arthur was not treated fairly, his soul rest in perfect peace".

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, born April 29, 1951, was an economist, academic and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

He was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the sudden death of John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

Amissah-Arthur is married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur from Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with two children. He is a Christian and is known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra

Previously he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

Source: Daniel Kaku