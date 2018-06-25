Abandoned Projects At Ho Technical University Should Be Completed

The Interim Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University, Professor Emmanuel Sakyi has appealed to the government to urgently support in the completion of three abandoned GETFund projects at the university.

He noted that the projects which were started nearly ten years ago would provide the University a facelift when completed.

Professor Sakyi made the appeal when he addressed the 18th Congregation of the University in Ho.

The 18th Congregation of the Ho Technical University, also, coincidently falls within the Golden Jubilee Anniversary year of the University.

A total of one thousand and five students graduated out of which 971 were awarded Higher National Diploma and 34 with Bachelor of Technology degrees.

Out of this lot, a total of 74 graduands obtained First Class Honours, 68 obtained Second Class Upper Division, 373 obtained Second Class Lower Division and 28 obtained pass.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Sakyi bemoaned that three major infrastructure which began in 2010 on campus with sponsorship from the GETFund has been stalled.

They include lecture halls for the faculty of Arts and Design, lecturers quarters and the vice chancellors residence.

He urged the government to intervene to ensure that the projects are completed to put the institution on a higher pedestal.

The Deputy Volta Region Minister, Maxwell Blagodzi urged technical universities in the country to provide students with the requisite training and skills development to make them self-employed and independent upon completing their educational programmes.

A Computer Science Student, Gordon Donkor won the overall best graduating student award which is sponsored by the Alumni Association.