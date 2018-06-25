Incumbent Ellembelle NDC Women's Organizer beaten

The incumbent National Democratic Congress Women's Organizer in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Madam Joana Barikisu Alhassan has been beaten in the constituency elections held over the weekend.

At the end of the keenly contested election held at Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School Assembly Hall on Saturday, June 23, 2018, Barikisu Alhassan lost the Women's Organizer position to her main contender, Doris Kanrah Meah.

Doris Kanrah Meah, the newly elected Women's Organizer polled 80 votes as against the incumbent Women's Organizer, Madam Joana Barikisu Alhassan also polled 28 votes and Angelina Mensah had 11 votes.

The party held its constituency executive elections on Saturday 23 June 2018 in almost all the constituencies across the country.

In all, 990 delegates voted for 37 candidates that contested 15 vacant positions in the Constituency which was supervised by Mr. Stephen Aidoo, the District Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ellembelle.

The poll witnessed 20 spoiled ballot papers.

Speaking to the Western Regional Correspondent after the elections, the outgoing Women's Organizer, Barikisu Alhassan congratulated the newly elected Women's Organizer for her win.

Barikisu Alhassan pledged to work hard with her if calls onboard.

She also expressed her profound appreciation to all the delegates who voted for her to obtain the twenty-eight votes.

She also added that the victory for the winners is not for an individual by for all NDC members, "No one has won but NDC has won".

Asking whether if God permit in 2022 she will contest again, the defeated incumbent Women's Organizer promised to contest again and recapture the seat.

She, therefore accused her main contender, Doris Kanrah of vote buying.

"Daniel Kaku, let me tell you the truth, my main contender used money to win this election, she gave each delegate GHC100 before they voted for her", she alleged.

"In fact I was unlucky Women's Organizer for Ellembelle, since 2014 I became the leader for the women, the school feeding program which supposed to be given to me to manage was given to somebody who was not Women's Organizer for the party, I was not well-resourced but I will work hard for my party to come to power in 2020", she revealed.

She used the opportunity to advise all the newly elected executives to bring all the losers onboard and build a formidable party in the Constituency.

Find below the full names of the newly elected executives

ELLEMBELLE CONSTITUENCY NDC EXECUTIVES ELECTION 2018

DEPUTY WOMAN ORGANISER

Stella Asmah - 18

Gifty Kwofie - 89

Paulina Nortey - 11

WOMAN ORGANISER

Angelina Mensah -11

Joana Barikisu Alhassan - 28

Doris Kanrah Meah - 80

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANISER

Nicholas E. A Mawule - 50

Samuel Amoah - 18

Charlse Kwasi - 23

Alex Karim Ayembila - 26

YOUTH ORGANISER

Jacob Enwunli Nwolley - 10

Amoseh Jerry John - 18

Rasmus Sanye Yankey - 45

Macdonald Kwofie - 45

ZONGO CAUSUS

Aboudoulaye Kablan - 516

Mumuni Tijani - 465

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Kwesi Hanson - 63

Clement Obeng Nuamah - 346

Rejected - 7

DEPUTY ORGANISER

Boaz Ebambey - 238

Micheal Ayamba - 305

Solomon Asare Andoh (incumbent) - 255

Moro Dauda Chie - 113

Kenneth Blay - 73

DEPUTY SECRETARY

Amoako Bob Nvida - 368

Essien Menlah John - 614

Rejected 6

ORGANISER

Augustine K Arthur - 370

Sylvester Baffoe - 219

Justice Kofi Ackerson - 394

VICE CHAIRMAN

Christian Kortsu - 399

Hayford Bonuah Goffah - 345

Solomon Forjoe - 239

Rejected - 9

CHAIRMAN

Godwin Beikwaw Ndo Amihere - 220

Alex Kwame Mahama - 711

Kanrah Kwaw - 55

Rejected - 4

SECRETARY

Joseph Agyekum (unopposed)

TREASURER

Maxwell Essien (unopposed)

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Baba Mohammed (unopposed)

Source: Daniel Kaku