Incumbent Ellembelle NDC Women's Organizer beaten

The incumbent National Democratic Congress Women's Organizer in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Madam Joana Barikisu Alhassan has been beaten in the constituency elections held over the weekend.
At the end of the keenly contested election held at Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School Assembly Hall on Saturday, June 23, 2018, Barikisu Alhassan lost the Women's Organizer position to her main contender, Doris Kanrah Meah.
Doris Kanrah Meah, the newly elected Women's Organizer polled 80 votes as against the incumbent Women's Organizer, Madam Joana Barikisu Alhassan also polled 28 votes and Angelina Mensah had 11 votes.
The party held its constituency executive elections on Saturday 23 June 2018 in almost all the constituencies across the country.
In all, 990 delegates voted for 37 candidates that contested 15 vacant positions in the Constituency which was supervised by Mr. Stephen Aidoo, the District Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ellembelle.
The poll witnessed 20 spoiled ballot papers. Speaking to the Western Regional Correspondent after the elections, the outgoing Women's Organizer, Barikisu Alhassan congratulated the newly elected Women's Organizer for her win.
Barikisu Alhassan pledged to work hard with her if calls onboard.
She also expressed her profound appreciation to all the delegates who voted for her to obtain the twenty-eight votes.
She also added that the victory for the winners is not for an individual by for all NDC members, "No one has won but NDC has won".
Asking whether if God permit in 2022 she will contest again, the defeated incumbent Women's Organizer promised to contest again and recapture the seat.
She, therefore accused her main contender, Doris Kanrah of vote buying.
"Daniel Kaku, let me tell you the truth, my main contender used money to win this election, she gave each delegate GHC100 before they voted for her", she alleged.
"In fact I was unlucky Women's Organizer for Ellembelle, since 2014 I became the leader for the women, the school feeding program which supposed to be given to me to manage was given to somebody who was not Women's Organizer for the party, I was not well-resourced but I will work hard for my party to come to power in 2020", she revealed.
She used the opportunity to advise all the newly elected executives to bring all the losers onboard and build a formidable party in the Constituency.
Find below the full names of the newly elected executives
Incumbent Ellembelle NDC Women's Organizer beaten
The incumbent National Democratic Congress Women's Organizer in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Madam Joana Barikisu Alhassan has been beaten in the constituency elections held over the weekend.
At the end of the keenly contested election held at Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School Assembly Hall on Saturday, June 23, 2018, Barikisu Alhassan lost the Women's Organizer position to her main contender, Doris Kanrah Meah.
Doris Kanrah Meah, the newly elected Women's Organizer polled 80 votes as against the incumbent Women's Organizer, Madam Joana Barikisu Alhassan also polled 28 votes and Angelina Mensah had 11 votes.
The party held its constituency executive elections on Saturday 23 June 2018 in almost all the constituencies across the country.
In all, 990 delegates voted for 37 candidates that contested 15 vacant positions in the Constituency which was supervised by Mr. Stephen Aidoo, the District Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ellembelle.
The poll witnessed 20 spoiled ballot papers.
Speaking to the Western Regional Correspondent after the elections, the outgoing Women's Organizer, Barikisu Alhassan congratulated the newly elected Women's Organizer for her win.
Barikisu Alhassan pledged to work hard with her if calls onboard.
She also expressed her profound appreciation to all the delegates who voted for her to obtain the twenty-eight votes.
She also added that the victory for the winners is not for an individual by for all NDC members, "No one has won but NDC has won".
Asking whether if God permit in 2022 she will contest again, the defeated incumbent Women's Organizer promised to contest again and recapture the seat.
She, therefore accused her main contender, Doris Kanrah of vote buying.
"Daniel Kaku, let me tell you the truth, my main contender used money to win this election, she gave each delegate GHC100 before they voted for her", she alleged.
"In fact I was unlucky Women's Organizer for Ellembelle, since 2014 I became the leader for the women, the school feeding program which supposed to be given to me to manage was given to somebody who was not Women's Organizer for the party, I was not well-resourced but I will work hard for my party to come to power in 2020", she revealed.
She used the opportunity to advise all the newly elected executives to bring all the losers onboard and build a formidable party in the Constituency.
Find below the full names of the newly elected executives
ELLEMBELLE CONSTITUENCY NDC EXECUTIVES ELECTION 2018
DEPUTY WOMAN ORGANISER
Stella Asmah - 18
Gifty Kwofie - 89
Paulina Nortey - 11
WOMAN ORGANISER
Angelina Mensah -11
Joana Barikisu Alhassan - 28
Doris Kanrah Meah - 80
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANISER
Nicholas E. A Mawule - 50
Samuel Amoah - 18
Charlse Kwasi - 23
Alex Karim Ayembila - 26
YOUTH ORGANISER
Jacob Enwunli Nwolley - 10
Amoseh Jerry John - 18
Rasmus Sanye Yankey - 45
Macdonald Kwofie - 45
ZONGO CAUSUS
Aboudoulaye Kablan - 516
Mumuni Tijani - 465
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Kwesi Hanson - 63
Clement Obeng Nuamah - 346
Rejected - 7
DEPUTY ORGANISER
Boaz Ebambey - 238
Micheal Ayamba - 305
Solomon Asare Andoh (incumbent) - 255
Moro Dauda Chie - 113
Kenneth Blay - 73
DEPUTY SECRETARY
Amoako Bob Nvida - 368
Essien Menlah John - 614
Rejected 6
ORGANISER
Augustine K Arthur - 370
Sylvester Baffoe - 219
Justice Kofi Ackerson - 394
VICE CHAIRMAN
Christian Kortsu - 399
Hayford Bonuah Goffah - 345
Solomon Forjoe - 239
Rejected - 9
CHAIRMAN
Godwin Beikwaw Ndo Amihere - 220
Alex Kwame Mahama - 711
Kanrah Kwaw - 55
Rejected - 4
SECRETARY
Joseph Agyekum (unopposed)
TREASURER
Maxwell Essien (unopposed)
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Baba Mohammed (unopposed)
Source: Daniel Kaku