'Come Back Home--Sydney Tells Ghanaians Awaiting Deportation From US

Member of Occupy Ghana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, has advised the 7000 Ghanaians awaiting deportation in the United States to come back home.

According to him, there are many opportunities they can explore to improve their lives in Ghana.

The United States (US) government has threatened to impose visa restrictions on Ghanaians if the Ghana government fails to comply with international obligations regarding the issuance of travel documents to Ghanaians awaiting deportation in the US.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the US Embassy in Accra, it said they will be forced to begin implementing the visa restrictions in accordance with U.S. law as a responsibility owed to the American people.

Speaking on Citi FM's news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, Casely – Hayford said they have a higher chance of making it in Ghana as compared to the United States.

“The 7000 Ghanaians awaiting deportation in the United States should come home. There’s lots of space for them in Swedru. What we have to understand as a country is that America does not want them there, American does not want foreigners in America. America is a racist society that has lived its life, developed and still developing on its racist policies as it goes forward,” he said.

80 Ghanaians already deported

Some 86 Ghanaians have already being deported from the United States of America.

They arrived in the country arrived on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, after they were arrested in different states for various immigration offences.

US bullying Ghana

A lecturer at the University of Ghana's Institute of African Studies, Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte , earlier accused the United States government of trying to bully Ghana with its recent visa restriction threat.

Dr Whyte said the move is geared towards inciting Ghanaians against the government.

But the US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, said that the US is only seeking to enforce its immigration rules and not to threaten Ghana with visa restrictions.

He said America wants the government and Ghana's embassy in the US to speed up the process for issuing travel documents to the Ghanaians scheduled for deportation

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana