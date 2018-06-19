Roshi Motman, CEO Of AirtelTigo Is Leaving And Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi Taking Over As CEO

AirtelTigo announced today that its CEO Roshi Motman has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. She will be replaced by Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi.

Ms Motman has enjoyed considerable successes during her time with first Tigo Ghana and subsequently AirtelTigo. Having joined Tigo Ghana in 2014, she steered the company to significant achievements, including the successful completion of the merger between Airtel and Tigo last year.

During her time at Tigo Ghana she revived the company and gained recognition for the financial and operational turnaround of the business and her strong record of developing and nurturing talent. Her transformational leadership won her the Africa Telecommunications CEO of the Year award at the 2015 AfricaCom.

She was appointed CEO of AirtelTigo in October 2017 upon the completion of the merger of Airtel and Tigo and has been instrumental in ensuring the successful start of the integrated business.

Roshi will be succeeded by Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi who was the CEO of Tigo Senegal until its recent sale. Prior to her role as CEO, she was the Chief Commercial Officer at Tigo Senegal. Before thatshe spent two years with MTN in Benin as the Chief Marketing Officer and she also worked for Airtel in Zambia.

Roshi Motman said: “It has been a fantastic journey and I feel privileged to have led a great group of people to the creation of AirtelTigo, one of the leading mobile operators in Ghana. The newly merged business is in great shapeand I’m excited to hand the reins to Mitwa, who has been an outstanding colleague at Tigo, to take it to the next level. I am confident that AirtelTigo will progress rapidly under her leadership.”

Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi said: “It is a real honour to have been chosen to lead AirtelTigo to the next phase of its development. It is an exciting time to be joining the business and I really look forward to getting to know our colleagues, partners and customers.”

Tim Pennington, a member of the Board Directors of AirtelTigo said: “The board would like to thank Roshi for her tireless leadership and in bringing Airtel and Tigo together. She is now handing over the reins to Mitwa whose leadership skills will be able to grow AirtelTigo further, and we wish both Roshi and Mitwa success for the future.”

Ms Motman will remain in an advisory position to Ms Kaemba Ng’ambi during the CEO transition period.

About AirtelTigo

On March 3, 2017, Millicom International Cellular S.A., ‘Millicom’ and Bharti Airtel Limited ‘Airtel’, announced their intent to merge their operations in Ghana. This was subsequently approved by the government of Ghana on October 2, 2017. As per the shareholders agreement, Millicom and Airtel have equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity which has been rebranded as AirtelTigo. AirtelTigo is the second largest Mobile Network Operator in Ghana with a combined customer base of approximately 10 million.

By integrating the two networks, the combined business is expected to provide Ghanaian customers with a major boost in both rural and urban network coverage – in turn translating into better voice quality, high speed data services and reinforced network stability and resilience. With the combined fibre footprint and increased data centres, enterprise customers including both, large corporations and SMEs, would have access to a diverse portfolio of world class solutions. Mobile Financial Services is also expected to be greatly enhanced with combined agent networks and platforms. www.airteltigo.com.gh