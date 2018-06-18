Okyenhene Accident A Mark Of Unsafe Roads

The Tamale North MP has argued, the accident involving Okyenhene’s convoy on Sunday, is a highlight of unsafe roads in the country.

Alhassan Suhuyini said the unfortunate episode is a pointer to the different causes of accidents on the roads.

“…but again that points out to how unsafe our roads are, either due to the bad nature of the roads or reckless driving or all other reasons that can be assigned to accidents recorded in the past,” he said.

One of Okyehene's car after the accident

“Again, it tells you that no one is immune from accidents on the roads,” he told Roland Walker on the AM Show on the Joy News channel Monday.

Okyehene’s meeting with Asantehene

The Okyehene travelled to the Ashanti Regional capital over the weekend to meet with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss some personal issues.

A lot of commenters have lauded the meeting as a sign of progress following some earlier concerns expressed by the Asantehene.

Asantehene [L ] , President Akufo-Addo [M] Okyehene [R]

Earlier in 2018, the Asantehene vented his anger on some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of undermining him. But the meeting between the two seems to have calmed some tensions.

Speaking on the AM Show, Deputy Communications Minister George Neenyi Andah, described the meeting as a “mark of leadership”.

George Neenyi Andah

“…and I think they should make Ghanaians feel comfortable that whatever issues that seem to be coming up have been addressed or are being addressed,” he said.

Mr Suhuyini also praised the meeting and described it as a good way of dealing with other undercurrents -of tension- between them.

He, however, argued that the two leaders must put in more effort to convince their subjects and Ghanaians in general that the underpinning matters have been completely washed away.

Comparing the historic meeting of the two leaders to another landmark meeting of the leaders of the US and North Korea, Mr Suhuyini said the meeting alone doesn’t mean they have stopped having suspicions about each other.

Gabby’s tweet

The Tamale North MP used the opportunity to ask for fairness, saying that the Tweet from Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko about being proud of his heritage was laudable.

Today is a beautiful day. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Okyenhene, driving together in Otumfuo's car to a golf tournament. Proud of my heritage. pic.twitter.com/SWSK00QYDF — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) June 16, 2018

“…but I posted a similar thing on Facebook too and I was attacked of being a racist,” he lamented.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| [email protected]