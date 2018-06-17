Vodafone Hosts Industry Experts On Driving A Cash-Lite Economy

Accra, 13th June 2018: As part of its commitment to driving a cash-lite society, Vodafone Ghana on Tuesday held a panel discussion with industry experts on the emerging changes in digital payments and how Ghana can become a cash-lite economy.

During session, the panel members shared some new trends in digital payments, growth and future of the mobile money interoperability, collaboration between banks and telcos, and the incentives and benefits of using digital payment platforms.

The one-hour online session which was streamed live on Facebook.com/Vodafone Ghana, is one of the many initiatives Vodafone outlined to celebrate its mobile financial service, Vodafone Cash, in the month of June.

Commenting on the initiative, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Vodafone Cash Director who was a panel member said:

‘While Telcos, Financial players and FinTech groups have been at the front seat pushing the cash-lite agenda by developing innovative products and services for consumers and businesses, cash payment is still prevalent. This is why we invited Tara Squire, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank; Kwaku Tetteh, Head of Projects and Communications at GHIPSS; and Kwame Oppong, Digital Financial Services at World Bank to join in this panel discussion.’

‘We are committed to driving financial inclusion through our mobile money services. We want to be integral in the promotion of a cash - lite society in Ghana and bridge the gap between the included and excluded in our society. This is part of our overall strategic focus of digitally leaving noone behind in Ghana. We are confident that going forward, we will become very significant in this space in the country.’ He added.

Early this month, Vodafone announced that it has dedicated June to Vodafone Cash to educate Ghanaians about the service, and reward its customers and agents throughout the month with fantastic prizes.