NPP Tells Muslims To Pray For Nana, Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Muslims across the country not to cease praying for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, even as they mark end of the month-long fasting and prayer period.

The governing party says the two gentlemen require the supplication for them to continue to deliver on the mandate of the Ghanaian people.

“We also call on them to commit the nation and indeed every single Ghanaian into the good hands of Almighty Allah for His mercy and grace,” acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said in a release issued Friday.

Muslims in Ghana and across the globe climax the end of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr today. It is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving and the observance of Eid Prayers to thank Almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan, during which time, they intensified their supplications and good deeds.

“It is hoped that they are able to maintain this same lifestyle in the other eleven months of the year since the Allah they served in the month of Ramadan is the same Allah today and forever,” the statement wished.

The party further implored the youth to celebrate in moderation “so that at the end of the day, no injury is recorded nor life, lost.”

The party is also happy to observe that this year's Ramadan was incident-free, it added.