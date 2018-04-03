|Author:
Language Agenda: Point of Correction
Perhaps, the defacto Director of Communications of Ghana Hajj Board did not consider editing and proofreading when he wrote - in an invitation letter to the media - the following interesting words:
● Yours Faithful,
Dr (Alhaji) AbubakarSidick Ahmed
Director of Communication Hajj Board
Contact
0202018959
0243704155
0244146554
With all humility, LANGUAGE AGENDA reminds him of the following corrections:
Adverb NOT Adjective
Conventionally, the word following "yours" should be an adverb NOT an adjective. Therefore, the correct structure should be:
● Yours faithfully,
Other forms are:
● Yours sincerely,
● Sincerely yours,
Religious Title before Academic Title
Ideally, the Religious Title comes before the Academic Title. Therefore, his name should be correctly written as follows:
● Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Sidick Ahmed.
Similar ones are:
● Rev. Dr. Akutam
● Alhaji Professor Mikashini
● Shaikh Dr. Tiyumtaba
● Imam Dr. Bitamsimli
Proper punctuation
There should be a comma between "Director of Communications" and "Ghana Hajj Board." Therefore, the last structure should be corrected as follows:
● Director of Communications, Ghana Hajj Board.
It is instructive to state that this comma is equivalent to the preposition "of." So, the structure can be alternatively written as follows:
● Director of Communications OF Ghana Hajj Board.
Failure to use the comma or the preposition exposes the structure to ambiguity. For instance, a reader may be forgiven to conclude that:
● "Director of Communication Hajj Board" means a certain Hajj Board that belongs to an entity called "Director of Communication." 😅😅😅😅!
Dear reader, this is a genuine academic discourse. No malice!!!
Allah is the Best Linguist.