Language Agenda: Point of Correction 

Perhaps, the defacto Director of Communications of Ghana Hajj Board did not consider editing and proofreading when he wrote - in an invitation letter to the media - the following interesting words:

● Yours Faithful,

Dr (Alhaji) AbubakarSidick Ahmed

Director of Communication Hajj Board

Contact

0202018959

0243704155

0244146554

With all humility, LANGUAGE AGENDA reminds him of the following corrections:

Adverb NOT Adjective

Conventionally, the word following "yours" should be an adverb NOT an adjective. Therefore, the correct structure should be:

● Yours faithfully,

Other forms are:

● Yours sincerely,

● Sincerely yours,

Religious Title before Academic Title

Ideally, the Religious Title comes before the Academic Title. Therefore, his name should be correctly written as follows:

● Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Sidick Ahmed.

Similar ones are:

● Rev. Dr. Akutam

● Alhaji Professor Mikashini

● Shaikh Dr. Tiyumtaba

● Imam Dr. Bitamsimli

Proper punctuation

There should be a comma between "Director of Communications" and "Ghana Hajj Board." Therefore, the last structure should be corrected as follows:

● Director of Communications, Ghana Hajj Board.

It is instructive to state that this comma is equivalent to the preposition "of." So, the structure can be alternatively written as follows:

● Director of Communications OF Ghana Hajj Board.

Failure to use the comma or the preposition exposes the structure to ambiguity. For instance, a reader may be forgiven to conclude that:

● "Director of Communication Hajj Board" means a certain Hajj Board that belongs to an entity called "Director of Communication." 😅😅😅😅!

Dear reader, this is a genuine academic discourse. No malice!!!

Allah is the Best Linguist.